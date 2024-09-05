Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

IMF bars Pakistan from setting support prices for key crops

Condition part of $7bn loan, provinces to phase out price controls by 2026

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed a key condition on Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments, barring them from setting support prices for agricultural commodities, including wheat, sugarcane, and cotton. 

The IMF condition applies to both finished products, such as fertilisers, and raw commodities, such as wheat, sugarcane, and cotton.

According to a media report, this restriction is part of a broader set of conditions tied to the $7 billion bailout package, aimed at curbing excessive government spending and limiting provincial authority over subsidies.

Currently, the federal and provincial governments control the prices of key crops and inputs, including fertilisers. 

Under the IMF’s directive, federal and provincial governments will no longer announce support prices or carry out procurement operations that interfere with the private sector. They are required to gradually phase out their price-setting mechanisms, with full implementation expected by June 2026, beginning with the current Kharif crop season. 

Additionally, the IMF has prohibited provinces from offering subsidies on electricity and gas for the duration of the 37-month loan programme. 

The IMF also requires governments to limit commodity procurement to their own needs and sell at market prices, ensuring full cost recovery from buyers. Previously, government interventions in the market have led to price distortions and supply disruptions.

Previous article
Pakistan Cables approves sale of land to relocate Karachi operations
Next article
Govt shares 12 development projects for co-financing with European Investment Bank
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.