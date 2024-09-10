Sign inSubscribe
Sindh Seed Council approves three new cotton varieties for cultivation

CCRI Sakrand's high-yield, heat-tolerant cotton varieties get the green light

By News Desk
The Sindh Seed Council, in its 36th meeting, approved three cotton varieties for general cultivation in the province. Developed by the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand—a subsidiary of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Multan—the approved varieties include one non-BT cotton (CRIS 644) and two BT cotton varieties (CRIS 674 and CRIS 682).

According to CCRI, these new varieties offer high-quality fiber, increased heat tolerance, and higher yields, which could benefit cotton producers in the region.

The meeting, chaired by Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, convened after a four-year hiatus and brought together agricultural experts, cotton specialists, breeders, progressive farmers, and representatives from both public and private sectors.

In addition to cotton, the council discussed new varieties of wheat, maize, and rice. Approval for some of these was deferred pending further testing and experimentation. Breeders were encouraged to develop seeds that are heat-tolerant, resistant to pest attacks, and require less water to address the challenges posed by climate change and resource scarcity.

News Desk
News Desk

