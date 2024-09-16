Pakistan’s Catch-22 situation with the IMF Bailout

Joseph Heller’s seminal work, Catch-22, portrays a paradoxical rule ensnaring soldiers during World War II: pilots are deemed insane if they wish to avoid dangerous missions, yet the very act of requesting to be grounded proves their sanity, compelling them to continue flying. This concept of a no-win situation, burdened by conflicting conditions, strikingly parallels Pakistan’s current predicament in negotiating an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The EFF is a critical financial programme designed for countries grappling with severe balance of payments challenges and structural economic issues. Spanning three years or more, it aims to assist nations in implementing fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms to promote economic stability and growth.

Pakistan’s situation mirrors this catch-22. Earlier this year, the IMF proposed a $7 billion aid package over an extended period, intended to stabilise Pakistan’s economy. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb heralded this package in July 2024 as a step towards macroeconomic stability. Yet, approval from the IMF’s Executive Board remains pending.

The crux of the dilemma: IMF approval is contingent on Pakistan meeting specific conditions, while the funds required to meet these conditions are contingent upon receiving IMF approval. This creates a classic catch-22—Pakistan needs the bailout to meet the conditions, but cannot secure the bailout without first fulfilling them.

Tough Conditions for the IMF Bailout

The IMF’s approval of a $3 billion, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in July 2023 was instrumental in averting an imminent default. This agreement outlined the reforms needed for external stability and economic growth, enabling Pakistan to meet its fiscal year 2024 financing needs and bolster foreign exchange reserves. The SBA was also crucial for facilitating unrestricted trade and allowing a market-determined exchange rate.

With the SBA now concluded, Pakistan is awaiting the IMF Executive Board’s nod for a new, 37-month EFF worth $7 billion. This extended programme is envisioned as the bedrock for Pakistan’s medium-term external stability. After reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF in July 2024, optimism was high. However, this optimism was dampened when the anticipated approval from the IMF Executive Board was postponed beyond the August 2024 deadline, plunging Pakistan’s economy back into uncertainty.