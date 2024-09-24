Sign inSubscribe
Talks with IMF have entered decisive stage, says Atta Tarar

By INP

NEW YORK: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that issues with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have entered into decisive stage and a fruitful outcome is expected in a few days.

Talking to media men in New York, Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan’s foreign policy is on a successful trajectory. He noted that coordination and cooperation with friendly countries has increased.

The Information Minister emphasized that Pakistan has great potential for investment and aims to convey this message to the world. He said the economy is heading in the right direction with inflation coming down to single digit.

Responding to a question, Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised Palestine issue at international forums. He emphasized that peace in Palestine is important for peace in the world. He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza and for holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

He pointed out that Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

CCP approves Nishat Group’s internal restructuring under scheme of arrangement
Gold prices surge amid shifts in markets
