Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Engro Fertilizers strengthens dealer and farmer partnerships for agricultural progress

Highlight of the session was the live demonstration of Engro’s Mobile Lab, which offers on-site soil and water testing services

By Press Release

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturers, hosted a meeting in Depalpur for dealers and farmers to address key challenges of the agricultural sector and explore innovative solutions for growth.

The highlight of this session was the live demonstration of Engro’s Mobile Lab, which offers on-site soil and water testing services. This initiative empowers farmers with data-driven recommendations for optimized fertilizer use, ensuring balanced soil nutrition and enhanced crop productivity.

Addressing the audience, the CEO of Engro Fertilizers, Mr. Ali Rathore, expressed the Company’s wholehearted support for its dealer network and the country’s farming community, acknowledging their essential role in the agricultural value chain. He also highlighted the Company’s initiatives are aimed at empowering farmers with tools and resources to make informed decisions enabling better planning, lower costs, and higher yields.

Prominent members of the farming community, including Chaudhry Tahir Irshad, Ahmed Raza Khan, Rao Fayyaz Aslam Khan, Rao Imran, Rana Saeed Khan, Syed Sajid Shah, Syed Noor Hassan Shah, Rao Abdul Kareem, and Haji Shoban, attended the meeting.

Previous article
SBP receives $1.03 billion from IMF as first tranche of extended fund facility
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.276,700 on Friday compared to its sale at...

PSX loses 365 more points

Agriculture machinery worth $17.621 mln imported in 2 months

Weekly SPI rises 0.05% as gas and food prices surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.