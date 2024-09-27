Engro Fertilizers strengthens dealer and farmer partnerships for agricultural progress

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturers, hosted a meeting in Depalpur for dealers and farmers to address key challenges of the agricultural sector and explore innovative solutions for growth.

The highlight of this session was the live demonstration of Engro’s Mobile Lab, which offers on-site soil and water testing services. This initiative empowers farmers with data-driven recommendations for optimized fertilizer use, ensuring balanced soil nutrition and enhanced crop productivity.

Addressing the audience, the CEO of Engro Fertilizers, Mr. Ali Rathore, expressed the Company’s wholehearted support for its dealer network and the country’s farming community, acknowledging their essential role in the agricultural value chain. He also highlighted the Company’s initiatives are aimed at empowering farmers with tools and resources to make informed decisions enabling better planning, lower costs, and higher yields.

Prominent members of the farming community, including Chaudhry Tahir Irshad, Ahmed Raza Khan, Rao Fayyaz Aslam Khan, Rao Imran, Rana Saeed Khan, Syed Sajid Shah, Syed Noor Hassan Shah, Rao Abdul Kareem, and Haji Shoban, attended the meeting.