Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

First-ever concessional green banking on-lending facility of $54.2 million signed between BOP & AFD

This credit facility is intended for onward lending to climate adaptation and mitigation projects and activities in Pakistan.

By Saddam Hussain

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has successfully arranged a long-term Foreign Currency (FCY) On-lending Facility of USD 54.2 Million (Credit Facility) from AgenceFrançaise de Développement (AFD), the French state development finance agency. This Credit Facility is intended for onward lending to climate adaptation and mitigation projects and activities in Pakistan.

In addition to the credit facility, AFD is also providing BOP with a grant facility of EUR 675 thousand to support a technical assistance program.

This concessional Credit Facility marks the first-ever FCY facility arranged by any commercial bank specifically tied to climate financing in Pakistan. Additionally, this collaboration represents the collaboration between AFD and BOP – the only Pakistani commercial bank – making it a significant milestone for both institutions.

BOP was chosen as a partner bank by AFD following a rigorous selection process spanning almost two years and the facility represents the first step of a long-term strategic partnership between the two institutions.

The successful close of the facilities was commemorated at a signing ceremony at AFD’s head office in Paris, where the formal agreements were executed by CyrilleBellier, AFD Director for Europe, Middle East& Asia, and Umer Khan, Head Investment Banking, BOP. The ceremony was also attended by Naeem Javid, Head of Project Finance, BOP, along with senior representatives from AFD.

Previous article
Most Gulf markets fall as geopolitical tensions in region climb
Saddam Hussain
Saddam Hussain

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

EU tariffs termed bad for green ambitions

Xinhua says tariffs risk sparking trade conflict that can harm China-EU relation.

Economic indicators show positive growth: minister

Pakistan scouts for foreign investment in maritime

SCCI stresses urgent steps to reopen Pak-Afghan highway

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.