Automobile

Pak Suzuki to launch ‘Every,’ replacing Bolan after decades of production

New model targets commercial use, expected to be priced around Rs2.6 million

By Monitoring Desk
Source: PakWheels

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has formally announced the launch of its new model, ‘Every,’ marking the end of the long-running production of the popular Bolan. 

The new model will be available at authorised showrooms across Pakistan starting October 13, 2024, according to a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Shafiq Shaikh.

The company invited potential buyers to test drive the ‘Every’ on launch day October 12, emphasizing its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions. 

Pak Suzuki, a key player in Pakistan’s auto industry and known for its brands like the Alto, Swift, and Cultus, remains the country’s largest passenger car manufacturer by volume.

The ‘Every’ is expected to be priced between Rs2.6 to Rs2.7 million. However, some auto analysts pointed out the absence of an automatic version as a concern, given the growing demand for automatic transmissions. 

With the auto market seeing a recovery, particularly in vehicles under the 1000cc category, experts believe the ‘Every’ is well-positioned to perform well in the Pakistani market.

