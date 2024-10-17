Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

HUBCO subsidiary partners with Chinese BYD to manufacture EVs in Pakistan

Mega Motor Company signs master supply agreement with BYD for EV production

By News Desk

Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, an associate of The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), has entered into a Master Supply and Manufacture Agreement with BYD Auto Industry Company Limited to manufacture, market, and distribute BYD brand passenger vehicles in Pakistan. 

This partnership will include a technical license agreement for the licensed products.

“BYD’s leading technology coupled with our local expertise will catapult Pakistan’s automotive sector into the future offering customers variety and choice from the world’s leading automotive technology company,”  HUBCO said in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported in August that the Chinese automaker BYD will be working in a joint venture with Mega Motors, a subsidiary of Hub Power, Pakistan’s largest independent electricity producer, to set up a factory near Karachi’s Port Qasim area that houses assembly plants for other automobile companies including Toyota, Suzuki Motor and Kia’s local units. 

The factory will be completed in the first half of 2026 with exact details of the plant still under discussion, according to the source. It will also set up showrooms in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to start selling in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the source.

On August 17, 2024, BYD officially entered the Pakistani market, heralding a new era of eco-friendly transportation for Pakistani consumers. The company’s launch event was held in Lahore’s Expo Centre where it showcased its long-term vision for Pakistan and commitment to leading the automotive revolution towards sustainable mobility. 

The launch event was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, who welcomed BYD’s arrival as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards sustainability.

Three upcoming models BYD Sealion 6, BYD Seal, and BYD Atto 3—were unveiled during the event.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth-largest nation by population that has seen Chinese companies including Great Wall Motor, Saic Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile enter the market in recent years and compete with Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Honda Motor’s local units. EV sales are still marginal in Pakistan relative to total auto sales.

Previous article
Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data
Next article
Searle denies interest in acquiring stake in Abbott Laboratories
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt repays Rs92bn bank loans as liquidity surges

Government's liquidity boost, aided by SBP dividends and fiscal discipline, leads to significant debt repayment, easing borrowing pressure on banks

TOMCL partners with Neem Exponential to launch earned earned-wage access service

IMF recommends Pakistan invest 1% of GDP in climate resilience

Fostering change: Unity Foods’ efforts to combat poverty in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.