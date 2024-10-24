Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Lebanon aid conference raises $1 billion

By Monitoring Desk

At an international conference hosted by France, over $1 billion in pledges were secured to provide humanitarian aid and military support to Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah militants. The funds include $800 million for humanitarian assistance and $200 million for security forces. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for “massive aid” as the war has displaced over a million people and exacerbated Lebanon’s economic crisis. The conference also focused on strengthening Lebanon’s army and supporting the U.N. peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, in the region.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
