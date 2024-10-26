Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Alibaba’s antitrust dispute leads to $433.5 million settlement

By Monitoring Desk

Alibaba Group has agreed to pay $433.5 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders, which alleged that the company misled investors regarding its exclusivity practices and antitrust issues, causing inflated stock prices and subsequent financial losses. Although Alibaba denies any wrongdoing or liability, the company opted for the settlement to avoid further litigation costs and disruptions.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accused Alibaba of violating securities laws by misrepresenting its platform practices. The legal action targeted the company and certain executives on behalf of all investors who purchased Alibaba’s American depositary shares between July 9, 2020, and December 23, 2020. During this period, Alibaba allegedly pressured merchants to sell only on its platforms, which contravened a prior agreement with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation and imposed penalties on those who sold through competitors.

While Judge George B. Daniels dismissed claims regarding the canceled Ant Group IPO, he allowed the antitrust allegations to proceed. This settlement is one of the 50 largest securities class-action payouts in the U.S. since 1995 and still requires court approval.

Previous article
China raises concerns over U.S. tariffs and sanctions in Washington meeting
Next article
Boeing strike intensifies, suppliers struggle to sustain operations
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Boeing strike intensifies, suppliers struggle to sustain operations

Boeing’s operations face increased challenges as a workers' strike continues to disrupt production and strain its supply chain. The recent rejection of Boeing’s contract...

China raises concerns over U.S. tariffs and sanctions in Washington meeting

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 26, 2024

Apple slips to second place as Nvidia reigns with record AI chip sales

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.