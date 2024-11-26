Sign inSubscribe
CDNS announces next draw schedule for Rs25,000 prize bond

By News Desk

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the State Bank of Pakistan has announced the next draw for the Rs25,000 prize bond, scheduled for December 10, 2024, at the National Savings Centre in Quetta.

The draw offers a grand prize of Rs30 million, alongside five-second prizes of Rs10 million each and 700 prizes worth Rs300,000 each.

Prize bonds, a long-standing savings tool since the 1960s, remain a trusted investment option for millions in Pakistan, offering both security and liquidity. Managed by CDNS, these bonds serve as a savings vehicle for citizens while contributing to government revenue generation.

The upcoming draw follows the recent Rs100 prize bond draw held on November 15, 2024, in Multan, where the first prize of Rs700,000 was awarded to bond number 633542. Second prizes of Rs200,000 each were claimed by bond numbers 589006, 881670, and 163958.

Prize bonds continue to be a preferred choice for investors seeking regular returns through quarterly draws, with the funds also supporting national financial initiatives.

 

Foreign aid inflows plunge 55% to $2.7bn in July-October
FBR grapples with Rs1 trillion November target amid revenue shortfall
