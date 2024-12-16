Chinese firm to invest $350m to establish 3,000 EV charging stations in Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has signed a partnership agreement with a leading Chinese company to invest $350 million in the establishment of up to 3,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, aiming to advance electric mobility and reduce reliance on fuel imports, according to media reports.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convenor of the Energy Standing Committee at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), announced the initiative during a ceremony at FPCCI headquarters. He revealed that the EV stations will be strategically located along the motorway connecting Peshawar to Karachi.

The project will begin with an initial investment of $90 million to set up the stations, followed by an additional $250 million allocated for manufacturing by February 2025.

The initiative is expected to enhance Pakistan’s energy independence, safeguard foreign exchange reserves, and help curb environmental pollution.

Bakhsh highlighted the advancements in the electric transportation sector, including the establishment of FV Flash Charging Stations. He also noted the increasing interest of Chinese investors in Pakistan’s energy sector, with a delegation expected to visit the country soon to explore opportunities in areas such as the Thar Coalfield and alternative energy projects.

The Sindh government has assured full support to the investors, pledging assistance in documentation and facilitating smooth business operations to ensure the success of this transformative initiative.