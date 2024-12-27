Service Industries approves Rs500 million investment in retail subsidiary

The Board of Directors of Service Industries Limited has approved a long-term equity investment of PKR 500 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, Service Retail (Private) Limited.

The decision involves subscribing to 50 million fully paid-up ordinary right shares at a par value of PKR 10 each.

This announcement was made in compliance with the requirements of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Rule Book and the Securities Act, 2015.

The investment signifies Service Industries’ commitment to strengthening its retail operations and expanding its footprint in the market.