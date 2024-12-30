The stock market’s rise is fueled mostly by banks parking assets in domestic mutual funds

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been on a remarkable upward trajectory since September 2024, with the market delivering an impressive 35% return in both Pakistani Rupee and US Dollar terms. This surge is primarily attributed to a significant shift in investor sentiment, as local mutual funds – powered by inflows from banks – have injected a substantial Rs58 billion (US$207 million) into the market during this period. The influx of capital marks a notable transition from fixed income instruments to equities, reshaping the investment landscape in Pakistan.

According to a recent research report by the equity research team at Topline Securities, a Karachi-based investment bank, there are several reasons behind the market rally.

Falling yields on fixed income instruments: A key factor propelling this market rally is the sharp decline in yields on fixed income securities. Treasury Bills, once offering peak yields of 24.73% for 12-month and 24.51% for 6-month tenors in September 2023, have seen their returns plummet by over 1,250 basis points. As of December 19, 2024, these instruments were yielding 12.20% and 11.9% respectively, significantly diminishing their appeal to investors seeking higher returns. Limited alternative investment options: Unlike previous market cycles where investors had a variety of high-yield alternatives such as foreign currency, real estate, gold, and prize bonds, the current economic environment has narrowed these options. Stricter regulations on foreign currency purchases, increased taxation and compliance requirements for real estate transactions, and the discontinuation of high-denomination unregistered prize bonds have collectively steered investors towards the stock market. Mutual fund asset growth: The mutual fund industry in Pakistan has experienced remarkable growth, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching Rs3.8 trillion (US$13.7 billion) in November 2024. This represents a substantial increase from Rs2.8 trillion in July 2024 and Rs1.6 trillion in December 2023, translating to a staggering 135% growth in just 11 months.

Interestingly, approximately half of the 135% increase in mutual fund assets occurred after July 2024. This surge is partly attributed to the banking sector’s Advance to Deposit Ratio (ADR) issue, which prompted a redirection of deposits from banks to Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and other investment avenues.

The reallocation of funds has led to significant growth in specific mutual fund categories. Money market funds, both Shariah-compliant and conventional, saw their combined size expand to Rs1.54 trillion in November 2024, up from Rs902 billion in December 2023. Similarly, fixed rate/return funds experienced substantial growth, increasing from Rs92 billion in December 2023 to Rs306 billion in November 2024.

Equity allocation analysis

To accurately assess the potential for further equity market inflows, analysts have employed a nuanced approach in evaluating the current allocation to equities within mutual funds.

The analysis excludes money market funds and fixed rate/return funds, as these typically attract investors with lower risk appetites who are less likely to shift to equities. Additionally, 30% of income funds were removed from the calculation, accounting for corporate treasury investments aimed at fixed income capital gains rather than potential equity conversion.

After these adjustments, the analysis reveals that equities currently represent 20.7% of the adjusted AUMs and 8.2% of total AUMs. These figures are significantly below the 10-year averages of 45.6% and 28.9% respectively, suggesting considerable room for increased equity allocation.

Given the current allocation levels compared to historical norms, there is a strong possibility of sustained inflows into the equity market. Analysts estimate potential inflows ranging from Rs130 billion to Rs165 billion over the next 12 months, translating to a monthly net inflow of Rs11-14 billion or US$39-50 million.

Based on these projected inflows and assuming stable economic conditions, some market observers anticipate the PSX index could potentially cross the 150,000 mark by December 2025. This projection factors in an estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2 times and a dividend yield of 9%.

Economic context and market drivers

The bullish sentiment in the stock market is further supported by optimistic economic growth projections. The State Bank of Pakistan has forecasted GDP growth for the fiscal year 2025 to be in the upper half of the 2.5-3.5% range, an improvement from the 2.52% growth recorded in FY2024[1].

Analysts are also positive about corporate earnings prospects, with expectations of double-digit growth in the coming year. This anticipated earnings growth is seen as a crucial factor in sustaining the market’s upward momentum.

Despite the overall positive outlook, several factors could potentially impact the market’s trajectory. Fluctuations in international markets and geopolitical events could influence investor sentiment. Any increase in political uncertainty may dampen investor confidence. Future decisions by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding interest rates could affect the relative attractiveness of equities versus fixed income instruments.

Implications for investors

The current market scenario presents both opportunities and considerations for different types of investors.

Individual investors may find this an opportune time to reassess their portfolio allocations. The strong market performance and potential for continued growth could make equities an attractive option for those willing to accept higher risk for potentially higher returns.

For larger institutional players, the trend of increasing domestic liquidity in the market could provide more opportunities for block trades and potentially improve overall market depth and stability.

While the current rally has been primarily driven by domestic funds, the improving market conditions and economic outlook could attract foreign investors looking for growth opportunities in emerging markets.