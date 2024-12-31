Sign inSubscribe
Rudolf Pakistan moves to acquire 21.42% stake in Nimir Resins

Acquisition is set to reshape Nimir Resins’ ownership structure

By News Desk

AKD Securities Limited, acting as the Manager to the Offer, has submitted a Public Announcement of Offer to acquire 30.27 million shares of Nimir Resins Limited (NRSL), representing 21.42% of its issued share capital. The acquisition is being made on behalf of Rudolf Pakistan (Private) Limited at an offer price of Rs25.85 per share, as disclosed in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

In addition to the public offer, Rudolf Pakistan has executed a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 26, 2024, with existing shareholders of NRSL, agreeing to purchase 30 million shares at Rs25 per share for a total consideration of Rs750 million.

The public offer also includes an acquisition of 50% of the remaining shares, contingent on a minimum acceptance level of 7.49%, equivalent to 10.6 million shares.

