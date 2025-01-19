TikTok stops working in U.S. as ban takes effect

TikTok ceased operations in the United States late Saturday and disappeared from Apple and Google app stores ahead of a law taking effect Sunday, requiring its shutdown.

The platform, used by 170 million Americans, has drawn significant attention due to national security concerns.

President-elect Donald Trump stated he would “most likely” grant TikTok a 90-day extension after taking office Monday.

TikTok cited this in a message to users, saying, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.”

The law, passed by Congress, gives the incoming administration authority to ban or seek the sale of other Chinese-owned apps. ByteDance’s other apps, including CapCut and Lemon8, were also unavailable in U.S. app stores Saturday.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC. “If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

Some users reported losing access to the app late Saturday, while others attempting to access TikTok’s web version received a notification about the shutdown. TikTok warned Friday that it would go offline in the U.S. unless President Joe Biden’s administration provided assurances to companies like Apple and Google against enforcement actions.

The law requires TikTok to sever ties with ByteDance or halt U.S. operations to address security concerns. Biden’s White House stated Saturday that the matter is for the incoming administration.

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

China’s embassy in Washington accused the U.S. of suppressing TikTok, saying, “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Uncertainty surrounding TikTok has driven users to explore alternatives like RedNote. Meta and Snap have seen stock gains, anticipating user shifts and increased ad revenue. VPN searches spiked as users sought ways to bypass restrictions.

NordVPN reported technical issues amid the demand.

Instagram users raised concerns about pending TikTok Shop orders, while marketing firms reliant on TikTok scrambled to prepare backup plans. Some analysts expect TikTok may return under the Trump administration.

Trump has expressed interest in a “political resolution” and urged the Supreme Court to pause the ban’s implementation.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration and join a rally with Trump on Sunday. Media reports indicate ByteDance has explored selling TikTok’s U.S. operations, with Elon Musk among potential buyers, though the company denies this.

Privately held ByteDance is 60% owned by institutional investors, including BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own the remaining 40%. The company employs more than 7,000 people in the U.S.