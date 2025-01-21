Google integrates SandboxAQ’s AI models for advanced data analysis

Quantum technology startup SandboxAQ announced Tuesday that its large quantitative models (LQMs) will be available on Google Cloud, marking the first time the company has offered its models on a third-party platform.

The move allows enterprises to use Google Cloud to develop and deploy LQMs, expanding SandboxAQ’s reach to a broader customer base.

LQMs are designed for processing large-scale numerical datasets, performing complex calculations, and enabling advanced statistical analysis. These models are used to build sophisticated financial models and automate trading strategies, with applications across life sciences, financial services, and navigation.

“More than 80% of the economy is run by math and quantitative relationships, where quantitative AI excels,” said Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. “It’s highly complementary to language models.”

SandboxAQ, which spun off from Google-parent Alphabet in 2022, recently secured $300 million in funding, raising its valuation to $5.6 billion. Investors in the funding round included Fred Alger Management, T. Rowe Price, and Breyer Capital.

Google Cloud’s partnership with SandboxAQ aligns with its broader focus on quantum computing. In December, Google announced advancements in quantum chip development, overcoming key challenges in the field.

Other tech giants are also pushing into quantum technology, with Microsoft launching its “Quantum Ready program” and Nvidia projecting practical quantum computing applications to remain two decades away.

SandboxAQ’s partnership with Google Cloud highlights the growing intersection of AI, quantum computing, and enterprise applications as tech firms invest in next-generation solutions to drive growth.