Govt raises fares for Peoples Bus Service

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has announced an increase in fares for the Peoples Bus Service, with a 60% hike on various routes.

The new fare structure, ranging from 20% to 60% increases, will take effect from February 1. Notices have been posted on buses to ensure passengers are informed of the changes.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that the government provides a subsidy of over Rs 50 per passenger, with over 100,000 passengers using the Red Line bus daily.

The government plans to reduce or eliminate the subsidy, with the saved funds being redirected towards purchasing additional electric buses.

Memon clarified that the increase in fares does not mean the government is profiting but is instead reducing subsidies.

Earlier, Sharjeel Inam Memon announced plans to launch double-decker buses on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, this year, with procurement already underway.

He clarified that the delay in the Red Line BRT project was due to utility relocations, not the provincial government’s actions.

Memon also expressed support for creating new industrial zones and highlighted the Dhabeji Economic Zone under CPEC, despite IMF restrictions.

He revealed that the Malir Expressway will be inaugurated soon and emphasized ongoing subsidies for public transport, including Electric Vehicle (EV) buses and women-specific buses in Karachi.

