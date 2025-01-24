Tesla to fix software issues in over 1.2 million vehicles in China

Tesla will address software issues in more than 1.2 million vehicles in China, including imported Model S and Model X, as well as China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, China’s market regulator announced.

The move, effective Friday, is classified as a product recall under Chinese regulations.

The safety-related action is part of Tesla’s compliance with local requirements to address potential hazards identified in its software systems. Further details on the nature of the safety concerns or updates have not been disclosed by the regulator.