Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

New Zealand to loosen visa rules to lure foreign investors

By Reuters

SYDNEY: New Zealand will relax visa rules to attract more foreign investors, in efforts to stimulate economic growth, its centre-right government said on Sunday.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the country’s investor visa category would be made “simpler and more flexible” to encourage investors to choose New Zealand for their “capital, skills and international connections”.

“These changes will turbocharge our economic growth, bringing brighter days ahead for all Kiwis,” Stanford said in a statement announcing that two new visa categories – for “higher-risk investments” and “mixed investments” – would be created.

The changes, to take effect from April 1, follow the government’s recent relaxation of visa rules allowing holidaymakers to work remotely while visiting the country, aimed at boosting its tourism sector.

After slipping into a technical recession in the third quarter of 2024, the New Zealand government is seeking ways to bolster growth.

In January, it announced plans to set up Invest New Zealand, part of the government’s international economic development agency, to serve as a one-stop-shop for overseas investment.

Previous article
Gulf markets end mixed amid renewed tariff threats
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inflation slows to 2.4% in January, but healthcare costs remain high

The PBS report reveals a 5.36% rise in medical test fees, 4.28% increase in clinic fees, and 2.22% rise in dental services, leading to a 26.16% annual hike

Pakistan and EU to formalize rice TRQ apportionment agreement

Nepra faces strong opposition to 400% security deposit increase by Discos

FTO calls on FBR to address lower tax deductions for salaried individuals

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.