PTA, FIA intensify crackdown on unauthorized international SIM sales

The illicit trade of active SIM cards poses a security risk by enabling anonymous and untraceable communications, says authorities

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing have intensified their crackdown on the illegal sale of active international SIM cards.

A series of nationwide raids have been conducted to curb fraudulent telecommunications activities and enhance national security, according to a news release.

The raids targeted multiple locations, including Abbottabad, Skardu, Peshawar, Lahore, and Sialkot. Several individuals involved in the unauthorized sale and distribution of international SIM cards have been apprehended, and a significant number of illegally activated SIMs have been seized. These SIMs were reportedly being used for fraudulent activities and unverified communications.

Authorities stated that the illicit trade of active SIM cards poses a security risk by enabling anonymous and untraceable communications. The use of these SIMs in cybercrime, financial fraud, and other unlawful activities has raised concerns among security agencies.

PTA and FIA have urged the public to report any suspicious SIM card sales. Regulatory measures are being reinforced to prevent unauthorized distribution, with violators facing strict legal consequences. The government and telecom regulators continue to work with law enforcement to ensure compliance with legal frameworks and prevent misuse of mobile networks.

