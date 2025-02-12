Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Mari Energies subsidiary acquires 87.5% stake in mineral exploration licenses in Chagai

Agreement includes operatorship and covers 40 square kilometers

By News Desk

Mari Energies Limited has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mari Minerals (Private) Limited, has entered into an agreement to acquire an 87.5% stake in multiple mineral exploration licenses in Balochistan’s Chagai district, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.  

The agreement, signed with Sanjrani Mining Company (Pvt) Limited (SMC), is subject to requisite regulatory approvals and includes operatorship of the exploration sites.

The licenses cover a total area of 40 square kilometers. 

“We are pleased to announce that Mari Minerals (Private) Limited (formerly Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mari Energies Limited (previously Mari Petroleum Company Limited), has entered into a definitive agreement with Sanjrani Mining Company (Pvt) Limited (SMC), subject to the requisite approvals, to acquire 87.5% interest, along with operatorship, in multiple mineral exploration licenses covering a total of 40 square kilometers area,” read Mari Energies’ notice sent to the PSX.

Mari Energies said that these licenses are located in Chaghi district of Balochistan. A new project company will be established to carry out exploration activities following the completion of all necessary formalities and after obtaining relevant regulatory and corporate approvals. 

“This acquisition is in line with our diversification strategy where we are building a mining portfolio focused on Copper and Gold exploration,” the company said.  

Previous article
Shehbaz, IMF chief discuss Pakistan’s economic reforms and stability
Next article
Two Pakistani firms added to MSCI Frontier Markets Index, three to Small-Cap Index
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Dependence on foreign shipping firms costs Pakistan’s economy $6-8 billion annually:...

Country revives local shipbuilding after one-year delay to reduce reliance on foreign vessels, ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and modernise the maritime sector

California requests $1 billion from insurers as wildfire claims rise

Ogra cracks down on illegal LPG mixing and substandard cylinders

FBR revises property valuation criteria in Karachi

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.