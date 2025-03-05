EU plans law fair vehicle data access for insurers and leasing companies

The European Commission plans to propose draft legislation this year that would grant insurers, leasing companies, and repair shops fair access to valuable vehicle data, as part of its upcoming auto industry action plan.

If approved by EU member states, the law could resolve an ongoing dispute between car service groups, automakers, and Big Tech companies, all of whom are seeking to monetize in-vehicle data for the development of new products and services.

The data, which includes information on driving habits, fuel consumption, and tyre wear, has led analysts to predict that the connected car market could be worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of the decade. However, the ownership of this data remains unclear under EU law, fueling the current dispute over access.

The draft action plan states that due to the unique nature of connected vehicles and their potential to unlock new business opportunities, including bi-directional and smart charging, complementary measures are needed. “The Commission will therefore take adequate measures, including a legislative proposal on access to vehicle data, to allow the full automotive ecosystem to reap the benefits of data from connected vehicles,” the plan notes, with the proposal scheduled for this year.

Carmakers have expressed concerns over potential legislation that could impose blanket obligations, particularly regarding the protection of trade secrets and the risk of data misuse. Additionally, the auto industry has raised alarms over the growing influence of Big Tech in the infotainment sector, with companies like Alphabet’s Google and Apple already establishing a foothold in vehicle dashboards.