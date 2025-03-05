Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

EU plans law fair vehicle data access for insurers and leasing companies

The data includes information on driving habits, fuel consumption, and tyre wear

By Monitoring Desk

The European Commission plans to propose draft legislation this year that would grant insurers, leasing companies, and repair shops fair access to valuable vehicle data, as part of its upcoming auto industry action plan.

If approved by EU member states, the law could resolve an ongoing dispute between car service groups, automakers, and Big Tech companies, all of whom are seeking to monetize in-vehicle data for the development of new products and services.

The data, which includes information on driving habits, fuel consumption, and tyre wear, has led analysts to predict that the connected car market could be worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of the decade. However, the ownership of this data remains unclear under EU law, fueling the current dispute over access.

The draft action plan states that due to the unique nature of connected vehicles and their potential to unlock new business opportunities, including bi-directional and smart charging, complementary measures are needed. “The Commission will therefore take adequate measures, including a legislative proposal on access to vehicle data, to allow the full automotive ecosystem to reap the benefits of data from connected vehicles,” the plan notes, with the proposal scheduled for this year.

Carmakers have expressed concerns over potential legislation that could impose blanket obligations, particularly regarding the protection of trade secrets and the risk of data misuse. Additionally, the auto industry has raised alarms over the growing influence of Big Tech in the infotainment sector, with companies like Alphabet’s Google and Apple already establishing a foothold in vehicle dashboards.

Previous article
Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat urge Australia to reconsider YouTube’s social media exemption
Next article
H&S success event: A star-studded celebration marking H&S Residence’s phenomenal success
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Tesla offers RMB 8,000 insurance subsidy for Model 3 buyers in...

Tesla China’s total sales reach 93,926 vehicles in January-February 2025, down 28.74% from 131,812 units in 2024

Trump to launch new White House office focused on shipbuilding

New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr resigns

South Korea to invest $34 billion in semiconductors, AI, and EV batteries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.