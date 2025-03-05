Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat urge Australia to reconsider YouTube’s social media exemption

Tech giants Meta Platforms, Snapchat, and TikTok have urged the Australian government to reconsider its decision to exempt YouTube from a new law banning social media use for children under 16.

The legislation, which was passed by Australia’s parliament in November, imposes some of the strictest social media regulations in the world, requiring platforms to bar minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($31 million).

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, is set to be exempt from the ban, as the platform is considered a key educational tool. The exemption allows YouTube to remain accessible to children through family accounts with parental supervision rights.

However, Meta has raised concerns, stating that YouTube users under 16 are still exposed to algorithmic content recommendations, social interaction features, and potentially harmful content, which the law is designed to address.

TikTok expressed similar concerns, arguing that exempting YouTube from the law would result in an “illogical, anticompetitive, and short-sighted” outcome. The company called for consistent application of the law across all social media platforms.

Snapchat also criticized the exemption, emphasizing that no specific company should receive preferential treatment and advocating for fair and impartial enforcement of the law.

In response, YouTube has stated that it is intensifying its moderation efforts and expanding its automated detection systems to identify harmful content more effectively.