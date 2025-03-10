Sign inSubscribe
Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

By Reuters

Eli Lilly plans to launch its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, in countries like China, India, Brazil and Mexico in 2025, Chief Financial Officer Lucas Montarce said on Monday.

“The size is significant. We’re talking about 900 million patients that could benefit from Mounjaro,” Montarce said at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference.

Global demand for Lilly’s and Danish rival Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and weight-loss drugs has been extraordinary, with the two companies delaying their entry into new and emerging markets until they scaled up supply.

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weightloss. However, it is sold under the brand name Zepbound for obesity in the U.S.

The drug received approval from Chinese regulators last year.

In February last year, Lilly CEO David Ricks told Reuters that it expects to launch Mounjaro, in India as early as next year.

