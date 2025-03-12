Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Amazon, Google support nuclear plan to triple energy output

The initiative follows a similar commitment made by over 30 countries in 2023 to expand nuclear power

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon, Google, and other major companies signed a pledge on Wednesday to support the goal of tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

The commitment, announced on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, also includes shale company Occidental and Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp.

The World Nuclear Association (WNA), which facilitated the pledge, expects additional support from industries such as maritime, aviation, and oil and gas in the coming months. The initiative follows a similar commitment made by over 30 countries in 2023 to expand nuclear power.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for 9% of global electricity production from 439 power reactors. Growing demand for clean energy has positioned nuclear power as a viable option, particularly for data centers, with tech firms signing multi-billion-dollar agreements with utilities.

Uranium oxide prices surged to a 16-year high in early 2024 due to supply concerns and rising demand. Global uranium production remains concentrated, with Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia accounting for about two-thirds of output in 2022. As of early 2025, the world had approximately 411 operating nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 371 gigawatts.

Amazon, which has invested over $1 billion in nuclear energy projects, is exploring small modular reactor technology. Meta and Google are also evaluating emerging nuclear technologies as part of their energy strategies.

Previous article
French publishers sue Meta over AI copyright infringement
Next article
Walmart, Beijing officials talk price reductions on Chinese goods
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Canada, EU Retaliate with Counter Tariffs Against U.S.

Canada will impose $22 billion in countermeasures, while the EU plans $28 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods next month

U.S. Implements increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports

Walmart, Beijing officials talk price reductions on Chinese goods

French publishers sue Meta over AI copyright infringement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.