Amazon, Google support nuclear plan to triple energy output

Amazon, Google, and other major companies signed a pledge on Wednesday to support the goal of tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

The commitment, announced on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston, also includes shale company Occidental and Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp.

The World Nuclear Association (WNA), which facilitated the pledge, expects additional support from industries such as maritime, aviation, and oil and gas in the coming months. The initiative follows a similar commitment made by over 30 countries in 2023 to expand nuclear power.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for 9% of global electricity production from 439 power reactors. Growing demand for clean energy has positioned nuclear power as a viable option, particularly for data centers, with tech firms signing multi-billion-dollar agreements with utilities.

Uranium oxide prices surged to a 16-year high in early 2024 due to supply concerns and rising demand. Global uranium production remains concentrated, with Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia accounting for about two-thirds of output in 2022. As of early 2025, the world had approximately 411 operating nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 371 gigawatts.

Amazon, which has invested over $1 billion in nuclear energy projects, is exploring small modular reactor technology. Meta and Google are also evaluating emerging nuclear technologies as part of their energy strategies.