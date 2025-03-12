Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Spotify pays record $10 billion in royalties in 2024

The Swedish streaming platform says that nearly 1,500 artists earned over $1 million in royalties through its service last year

By Monitoring Desk

Spotify announced on Wednesday that it paid $10 billion in royalties to the music industry in 2024, marking the largest annual payout in the company’s history.

The Swedish streaming platform stated that nearly 1,500 artists earned over $1 million in royalties through its service last year.

The company reported that its yearly royalty payments have increased tenfold from $1 billion in 2014. The disclosure comes as Spotify continues to navigate legal challenges related to royalty payments.

Last year, the company faced a lawsuit in the United States alleging it had underpaid songwriting royalties for tens of millions of songs. A federal judge in New York dismissed the case earlier this year.

Previous article
Bayer Foundation supports Mezrab to set up women-focused primary health clinics for Karachi’s under-served communities
Next article
Puma to cut 500 jobs worldwide amid cost-reduction efforts
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Uber cancels $950 million Foodpanda Taiwan deal over regulatory hurdles

The FTC says Uber’s acquisition of Foodpanda would give it a 90% market share, potentially raising prices

OpenAI launches Responses API to streamline AI agent development

Pak Suzuki permanently suspends Wagon R bookings

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.