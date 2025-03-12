Bayer Foundation supports Mezrab to set up women-focused primary health clinics for Karachi’s under-served communities

Karachi: Bayer Foundation, Bayer’s corporate foundation supporting social innovation, has supported Mezrab, a non-profit social enterprise in Pakistan, with a grant that enables the launch of three primary health clinics in the underserved urban neighborhoods of Karachi. Formally inaugurated on March 11, the Pehli Kiran Family Health Clinics will provide sustainable primary healthcare with a focus on women’s reproductive health.

“Karachi is home to some of the largest urban slums in the world, which lack basic health infrastructure and qualified health providers to cater to the primary health needs of their inhabitants,” said Asma Balal, Director of Mezrab.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan ranks 143 out of 156 countries for health and survival, which translates into severe gender inequalities in access to healthcare.

Women residing in these neighborhoods are at risk of unintended pregnancy due to lack of access to safe contraception. Incidences of gender-based violence are also frequent, due to poverty and a myriad of other social challenges.

“We are very pleased that Bayer Foundation is funding this primary healthcare project with Mezrab,” said Ahmed Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Bayer Pakistan Limited, “There is a tremendous need for developing sustainably funded social business models in Pakistan.”

Khurram Mirza, Country Commercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, added, “This project will help address a serious gap in primary and reproductive healthcare access for the most vulnerable women in low-income urban neighborhoods. It also aligns very well with Bayer’s strong overall commitment to women’s health.”

Each of the 3 clinics will be staffed by a small team including a doctor, lady health visitor, and attendant, and will provide primary healthcare including reproductive health, contraceptive access, and identification and referral for victims of gender-based violence.

This initiative therefore addresses the dual challenges of healthcare access and gender inequality by ensuring availability of trained female health providers in under-served urban communities. Patients may also avail a tele-consultation facility at the clinic and will be able to access prescription medicine as needed.

Supported by Bayer Foundation, the initiative is estimated to achieve sustainability within 18 months of the clinics’ operation, via a sustainable business model realized through blended finance. The model uses a combination of user fee, grant, and CSR funding for diversified revenue streams.

Operating globally, Bayer Foundation focuses on two strategic pillars: advancing science for societal progress and driving social entrepreneurship as an enabler for long-lasting change. The grant to Mezrab originates from Bayer Foundation’s Social Innovation Ecosystem Fund which aims to support social business models impacting low-income communities.

About Bayer Foundation

Bayer Foundation, as Bayer’s corporate foundation, generates impact by supporting breakthroughs in science and social innovation that advance societal progress worldwide and create a world with Health for all, Hunger for none. We’re supporting aspiring social entrepreneurs, scientists, students and impact organizations who work at the intersection of health, food security and environment.

About Mezrab

Mezrab is a social enterprise that operates a network of clinics across Pakistan with a focus on women’s health. Mezrab employs a blended financing approach to maximize the social impact of its initiatives. The financing is a mix of service income charged at the Mezrab clinics, private corporate funding, and investments from donors/ impact investors. All the proceeds from Mezrab service income are reinvested to further the social objectives of the organization.