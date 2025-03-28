Sign inSubscribe
Food

NAB launches inquiry into alleged corruption in KP’s wheat procurement for 2024-2025

Investigation focuses on mismanagement and misconduct in wheat purchase and distribution, involving officials and private suppliers

By Monitoring Desk
Dollar banknotes, calculator and wheat ears on grains, top view. Agricultural business

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a formal inquiry into a major corruption scandal linked to the wheat procurement process for the 2024-2025 fiscal year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

According to media reports, the investigation involves allegations of mismanagement and financial misconduct by officials from the Provincial Food Department and private suppliers, amounting to billions of rupees in losses.

During the 2024-2025 wheat procurement season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved the purchase of wheat at a minimum support price of Rs3,900 per 40 kilograms, with a target of 600,000 metric tons. 

However, the government ended up spending Rs20 billion on wheat purchases through cash payments.

The procurement process saw the purchase of substandard wheat at inflated prices, raising suspicions of collusion between government officials and suppliers. 

In addition to this, large quantities of subsidised wheat, meant for public distribution, have reportedly gone missing from government warehouses, causing artificial shortages and driving up wheat prices across the province.

Allegations suggest that officials, in collaboration with private suppliers, manipulated the procurement process for personal gain, resulting in significant financial losses to the state.

NAB sources confirmed that the issue had been brought to the attention of the provincial government, which has pledged to carry out a thorough investigation. 

Officials have assured that strict actions will be taken against those found guilty of corruption and misconduct.

Pakistan to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 on April 8-9
National savings mobilisation slows to Rs23.33bn in February
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

