Philip Morris Pakistan posts 77.5% revenue growth in 2024

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd (PMPKL), a subsidiary of the global tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI), has posted a remarkable 77.5% year-on-year increase in net turnover for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The strong top-line performance was primarily driven by a more than doubling in export turnover, alongside modest growth in domestic cigarette sales and the company’s entry into the emerging category of smoke-free nicotine products.

In a filing submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on March 27, 2025, the company reported a net turnover of Rs32.3 billion, up from Rs18.2 billion in 2023. Of this, domestic turnover contributed Rs17.8 billion (55%), while exports made up Rs14.4 billion (45%).

While top-line growth paints a robust picture, the company’s profit after tax declined by over 33% year-on-year, falling to Rs254.7 million in 2024 from Rs379.8 million in the previous year — a result that management attributed to cost pressures, competitive market dynamics, and investments in new product segments.

According to the management commentary, the domestic cigarette business registered a 5.3% volume growth compared to the prior year, showing signs of recovery after the February 2023 excise duty hike severely dented legal sector sales. This moderate resurgence suggests some stability returning to the regulated market.

A particularly noteworthy development in PMPKL’s revenue composition is the growing contribution from new product categories. In 2024, nicotine pouches — part of the company’s pivot towards smoke-free products — accounted for 2.5% of domestic net turnover, indicating early traction in a category that Philip Morris International globally champions as part of its “smoke-free future” vision.

Meanwhile, exports exploded, registering a growth of over 100% versus 2023, likely buoyed by contract manufacturing for PMI’s international markets. While the company has not disclosed destination markets or products, industry insiders point to a rising trend in PMI outsourcing production to cost-competitive jurisdictions like Pakistan to serve select regions in the Middle East and Africa.

Despite narrowing profits, Philip Morris Pakistan continued to play a significant fiscal role. In 2024, the company contributed a total of Rs47.9 billion to the national exchequer — up 25.8% from the previous year — through excise duties, sales taxes, income taxes, and other levies.

This figure reflects the company’s status as one of the leading contributors to Pakistan’s tax base, particularly at a time when the government is battling a chronic fiscal deficit and seeking to enhance documentation and compliance in the tobacco industry, where the illicit trade remains rampant.

Philip Morris Pakistan’s evolution into a key pillar of PMI’s global supply chain and its domestic pivot to innovation has been a long journey, rooted in its origins as Lakson Tobacco Company Ltd— part of Pakistan’s Lakson Group.

In 2007, PMI acquired a majority stake in Lakson Tobacco for $338 million, rebranding it as Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltdand integrating it into its global network. At the time, this was seen as a bold strategic move, providing PMI with a foothold in a major South Asian market.

However, since then, the company has faced headwinds including frequent excise duty hikes, a growing illicit cigarette trade that commands over 35% of the market according to some estimates, and shifting consumer preferences. These pressures prompted PMPKL to shutter its Kotri factory in 2017 and consolidate operations to optimize costs.

More recently, the focus has shifted to innovation and exports, both of which appear to be paying dividends in the form of new revenue streams.

While the company’s turnover growth is undoubtedly impressive, the sharp drop in profitability raises questions about underlying cost structures and competitive dynamics. Although detailed margin data wasn’t included in the PSX filing, analysts believe that rising input costs, higher freight expenses for exports, and investments into new product lines may be weighing on the bottom line.

One of the biggest risks PMPKL continues to face is regulatory uncertainty. Tobacco remains a politically sensitive industry in Pakistan, with the government often turning to excise hikes to shore up revenues. In early 2023, a steep increase in excise duties led to a surge in prices of legal brands, pushing many consumers toward illicit and untaxed alternatives.

While the company has managed to stage a partial recovery in volumes, the risk of further taxation remains high, especially in light of ongoing IMF negotiations and fiscal consolidation goals.

Additionally, the illicit trade continues to erode market share from regulated players. Despite government crackdowns and tax stamp initiatives, enforcement remains patchy. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly called for stronger action to level the playing field between tax-compliant manufacturers and illegal operators.

Globally, PMI has declared its intent to become a “majority smoke-free company” by 2030, with reduced-risk products like IQOS and nicotine pouches leading the charge. While IQOS is not yet commercially available in Pakistan, the company’s initial steps into the nicotine pouch segment signal its intent to eventually align the local business with PMI’s broader transformation agenda.

For now, the domestic contribution of nicotine pouches is modest — just 2.5% of net turnover — but management appears optimistic about the long-term potential.

For 2025, the company is expected to build on its export momentum, deepen its footprint in the nicotine pouch market, and continue defending its domestic share in an increasingly competitive and taxed environment. Much will depend on whether the government maintains a stable fiscal framework for the industry, and whether enforcement against illicit trade improves.

In the medium to long term, PMPKL’s ability to diversify away from traditional combustible tobacco, align with PMI’s global smoke-free transformation, and defend margins will determine whether its recent top-line success translates into sustainable value creation for shareholders.

As it stands, Philip Morris Pakistan is a company in transition — one with impressive revenue growth, but also clear challenges ahead. Its 2024 performance offers a mixed bag of promise and caution, emblematic of a sector grappling with both legacy burdens and emerging opportunities.