The Tariff Bombshell

The hardest thing to predict in global politics is what Donald Trump will do next. So it is entirely possible that by the time you read these sentences, Donald Trump may have reversed a substantial portion of his newly announced tariff policy on global trade with the United States (we think it is more likely that he will keep the policy, but who knows?)

Even if he does walk back some of the more extreme measures on tariff policy, one thing is for certain: the world that America has built over the past 80 years is gone, largely because America has lost the appetite to keep it going.

At the most basic level, this could be a story about the 18% of Pakistan’s exports – about $5 billion a year – that go to the United States, and what is likely to happen to them now that the United States government has imposed a 29% tariff on them. But that would be too simplistic a story.

This is about more than tariffs, after all. It is about a whole institutional architecture that governed the world order as we have known it for almost a century, and that architecture is well and truly gone. Pax Americana is over, and while most readers of this magazine may fancy themselves anti-imperialists who will bid it good riddance, we can assure you that you will like what comes next a lot less.

This is a story of trying to unravel what comes next. But before we do that, we will examine what America built, why they built it, why they no longer want to maintain it, and what comes next for Pakistan.

At the end of this story, we hope you will understand just how dependent the whole world – not just Pakistan – has been on the United States to maintain the basic structure of how the world works. Once the Americans start pulling back, every country in the world will start to see themselves vulnerable to shocks in ways they have no living memory of anymore.

This is a story about a lot more than the tariffs from America. It is about our ability to export at all, our ability to import anything we need, even the ability of Pakistani expats to earn money abroad.

But while it is a story of vulnerabilities, it is not a story of doom. If the world is going to come crashing down, you would much rather watch it happen from Pakistan than most other countries on the planet. Because the end of the American Empire can be survived, and Pakistan may be one of the handful of countries in the world that is positioned to be able to weather the coming storm.

To understand what comes next, however, you first need to understand what existed until just a few years ago, and why it is about to disappear.

From the Confident American to the Anxious American

Almost exactly 80 years ago, on April 12, 1945, Harry S Truman became President of the United States after Franklin Delano Roosevelt died in office just months before World War II ended. Truman would go on to preside over the end of the war, and the order that was to come after it, and as such, was probably the most powerful man in human history because he led the most powerful empire the world has ever seen at the absolute apex of its power.

At the end of the war, America was not just a victor, it was absolutely dominant. America had not just won the war, it had proved its superior might in every single way. While its enemies would ration food to fend off the spectre of starvation, the United States Navy built a special ship that could manufacture and supply fresh ice cream to its fighting men in the Pacific Ocean in the middle of the war.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Americans had so dominant an advantage in terms of resources that the literally built an ice cream ship for a war zone. Because why not?

In 1945, America was not just the victor, it was richer and more powerful than the rest of the world combined. Its Air Force was larger than all other air forces put together. Its Army was better equipped, and it had more money than the rest of the world put together, plus another 50%.

No empire in human history has been that dominant. But unlikely any other empire in human history, America was a nation governed by the rule of law. The man who presided over that empire at its peak – Harry Truman – did not cling on to power after his term was up, but left office in accordance with the law. What makes this even more extraordinary is that Truman was reliant on just a junior Army officer’s pension for his income, and was once so desperate for money that he asked the foreman of a construction site in his home town for a job only a few years after having been the most powerful person in history.

And unlike any other empire, America chose in that moment not just to not abuse that power, but to actively share it. The world had been shattered by war so it built the World Bank to help finance reconstruction. The world had previously engaged in beggar-thy-neighbour currency warfare, so it created the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize cross-border movement of money. The world had no standing markets left, so America opened up its markets to the world so that people could try to earn the money to pay America back and build up their countries again.

Whereas previous empires used their relative might to crush their rivals, America was so completely dominant and unscathed in a world so thoroughly shattered by war, it could afford something no other dominant power had previously been able to afford: magnanimity.

And America did one other thing that largely goes unnoticed, but is just as important: it deployed its navy to patrol the entire world’s oceans so that all countries in the world could trade with each other. Why do this? Because if countries could reliably trade with each other, they would no longer need to go to war to gain control over the resources that they needed.

This was the era of the Confident American. The US was not threatened by anybody and so could afford to not be burdened by insecurities. They sat down and examined the causes of both world wars and actively sought to create a world where such massive global conflict would not happen again. The system had many flaws, but for the past 80 years, they have succeeded in preventing another world war from erupting.

That success was possible because the American defined their national interest in a broader way than simply being able to control what they wanted. They defined it as living in a world where America’s prosperity and security was not a walled garden but part of a widely shared prosperity so that more of the world could live in peace, and there would be less temptation to go to war.

The Confident American who built that world is now gone. Probably forever.

What has come in its place is the Anxious American, someone who is much more insecure about his place in the world, and faces much more competition from countries that are much closer in national power to the United States than its more recent rivals.

While Donald Trump is the most raw expression of that insecurity, even members of the opposition party in the Unites States have expressed scepticism about the value of engaging with the rest of the world for the US, and have expressed a comfort with pulling back from America’s military commitments and trade relationships.

Why the shift? Because this is a generation of Americans who have watched the relentless rise of China, and the hollowing out of American domestic manufacturing capability and decided that the status quo cannot continue. The United States is getting older, more indebted, and needs to make choices about where it can deploy its economic and military might rather than assuming it can remain the dominant global power indefinitely.

The most extreme of Trump’s tariff measures may be scaled back, but the larger move away from the post-1945 world order is not going anywhere. Americans do not want their market to be open for the world world, and the absolutely do not want to be reliant on imports of manufactured products from other parts of the world. And they do not have a desire to send their Army to defend Europe, or their Navy to defend the global sea lanes.

That has massive implications for every country around the world, including Pakistan.

A world without open seas

Embedded inside every theory you have ever read about import substitutions versus export-led growth or any other theory of global economics is the assumption that if a ship gets loaded at a port in one part of the world, most of the time, it will reliably arrive at its destination without incident. Underpinning that assumption is the fact that the United States Navy patrols literally every single ocean on the planet and has a military base on at least one side of every major choke point on the world’s oceans.

And the United States Navy keeps the sea lanes open not just for ships serving the American economy, but all countries in the world, including its most bitter rivals.

As the US scales back its commitments around the world, this assumption will rapidly not hold true anymore, which means that it will no longer be possible to assume that trade between any two countries is possible without first examining what route across the seas it would need to take, and if there are pirates or other threat along the way.

No open seas, no remittances

Of course, the United States may be run by the Anxious American, but it remains a very powerful country, so it goes without saying that where American interests are directly threatened, expect a quick American response. But where America has previously treated the interests of its allies as those of itself, the US is likely to define national interest much more narrowly than in periods past.

What does this mean for Pakistan? Most directly, what it means is that there may be a hit to remittances from expatriate Pakistanis. How, you might be wondering.

Here is how this works: the vast majority of Pakistani expats work in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. While those economies are diversifying, they are still largely dependent on oil exports, and contrary to common perception, the vast majority of that oil does not go to the United States anymore. Since 2018, the largest destination for Saudi and Emirati oil has been China.

What are the odds that the United States will continue to deploy its military to defend the energy supplies to its biggest economic and political rival? And the Saudis and Emiratis are able to sell less oil because more of their ships get capture or blown up by Yemeni pirates, what is likely to happen to the number of Pakistani expat workers – and therefore expat remittances – from those countries to Pakistan?

This is one of the many examples of significant downstream effects of American withdrawal from its hegemonic stabilization role: dependencies that other countries have on US military strength will get exposed and fixed, sometimes in odd ways.

But of course, beyond the remittances, there is the tariffs themselves, and their potential impact on Pakistan’s trade balance.

Who gets affected by the tariffs? And how much?

While Pakistan is not particularly important to the United States, the US is a very important economic relationship for Pakistan. Despite accounting for just 0.16% of total U.S. imports, the American market holds outsize significance for Pakistan’s export economy, serving as its single largest export destination with an annual volume of around $6 billion — roughly 18% of Pakistan’s total exports.

Many Pakistani analysts have been examining the tariffs placed on Pakistani exports in the context of how high the tariffs are on countries that compete in the same export sectors. There is certainly at least some value to measuring that number.

However, one important way to think about the potential impact on global trade from these tariffs is to consider not just whether they will shift demand away from Vietnam and towards Pakistan, but rather to ask what will be the absolute level of tariff impact. If history is any guide, the results could be quite catastrophic.

One of the reasons why there has been such a strong consensus in favour of free trade in the post-World War II era was that the Great Depression around the world was widely believed to have aggravated by the Smoot-Hawley tariffs imposed by the United States in 1930, as a means of both raising revenue and protecting domestic US industry.

When the Smoot-Hawley tariffs were imposed in 1930, international trade dropped by 60% within 12 months. The Smoot-Hawley tariffs were set at 20%. The Trump tariffs are around 27%, based on analysis by JPMorgan, an investment bank.

The tariffs, in other words, will not just shift demand in the United States for Pakistani products. They will end it.

So who in Pakistan is particularly exposed to US tariffs on imports from Pakistan? Primarily textile exporters, since about 87% of Pakistan’s exports to the United States are textiles and related products, according to an analysis of trade data conducted by Topline Securities, an investment bank based in Karachi.

And it is not just going to the United States where this measure will have effect. As Chinese, Vietnamese, and Bangladeshi exporters seek alternatives to the U.S. due to higher tariffs, they may pivot toward Europe — intensifying pressure on Pakistani exporters and potentially squeezing margins.

As for which companies are most directly affect by the tariff, by far the most directly impacted company will be the stock market darling, Interloop, which gets over 51% of its revenue from the United States. That revenue may not disappear overnight, but is likely to be diminished significantly unless the tariff measure is at least partially reversed. That is still not as bad as Feroze Mills, which derives 72% of its revenue from the United States.

As these giants look to make headway in markets other than the US, that is likely to have a downstream impact on other textile companies that are already present in those markets, creating downward pressure on prices, and squeezing margins for the industry as a whole.

Curiously, however, there appears to have been no move towards restricting imports of services by the United States, which means software houses such as Systems Ltd and Pakistan’s large and growing freelance software and outsourced business services providers are likely to see minimal disruption. It appears that the United States is only opposed to physical goods moving across borders. Bits and bytes are still welcome.

What comes next?

Even now, there are news reports that US President Donald Trump is taking meetings with foreign leaders to strike deals that might lower the tariff rates for each respective country. While some countries, which have competent diplomats and statesmen representing their interests may view this as an opportunity, Pakistan is likely to be represented in this matter by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and would be lucky if we came away with the tariffs not increased further.

But even beyond this episode, it is becoming clearer that the US market is at the very least less open for business than it once was, and consequently, other countries are likely to follow suit as well, meaning export markets as a whole are likely to decrease in size.

What does this mean for countries like Pakistan, which have been advised ad nauseum by development consultants to adopt an export-led growth strategy? Well, for starters, it means that less of the export pie is available to Pakistan than was available to the Asian Tigers when they started developing, meaning Pakistan’s economic progress will be slower than theirs.

But in circumstances such as this, there are even more pressing concerns: is Pakistan dependent on international trade for material goods without which its economy cannot survive? The answer to that question is yes, though there may be reason to believe that Pakistan’s most necessary imports are unlikely to be very badly affected by the US Navy ceasing its patrols of the oceans.

Pakistan’s biggest import category by far is fuel, which is mainly imported from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and essentially only needs to cross from the Persian Gulf through the Straits of Hormuz before it effectively hits Pakistani territorial waters. There is almost no piracy on that route, and unlikely to be any in the near future meaning Pakistan’s energy imports are likely safe from disruption.

Pakistan is also lucky enough to be one of a handful of countries that can – for the most part – produce its own supply of food. Combined with the energy imports, this means that as global trade routes are shutting down, Pakistan is not going to be dependent on far-flung sources for its food, and has relatively secure access to its energy needs.

There is, of course, more to life than food and energy, but these basics being accounted for even in a post-secure trade world is not something that Pakistanis should take for granted.

What comes after establishing the security of that baseline is harder to quantify, but the most obvious solution to pursue – assuming it ever becomes viable in the short to medium term – would be trying to open up trade with India. Given the disinterest in this in New Delhi, this is not easily achieved, of course, but nonetheless not something Pakistan can afford to give up on, especially now.

Aside from regional trade, the one other thing Pakistan can do is something it is already doing: building out a more robust services export sector.

All of this is tantamount to damage control, but at least it is damage control from a position of relative security. As the world watches its hegemon abandon its leadership role, we look upon a more difficult, slower growing path to prosperity. But at least we are not on the path to penury. Therein lies at least some small mercy.