China reaffirms TikTok deal must comply with Chinese law

Under a 2020 law, any export of technology deemed critical to national security must receive government approval

By Monitoring Desk

China on Wednesday reiterated that any deal involving TikTok must comply with Chinese law, reaffirming its earlier position as U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for the app’s sale by 75 days.

The extension follows reports that negotiations to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations had been paused after Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs.

Responding to questions about the U.S. deadline extension, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry emphasized the country’s opposition to practices that “ignore the laws of the market economy, plunder by force, and damage the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises,” according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

The spokesperson also stressed that any business arrangements regarding TikTok must comply with Chinese law, particularly regulations on the export of technology. Under a 2020 law, any export of technology deemed critical to national security, such as TikTok’s core algorithm, must receive government approval.

TikTok’s recommendation algorithm is considered integral to parent company ByteDance’s global operations, making regulatory approval a critical hurdle in any potential deal involving its U.S. business.

