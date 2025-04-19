World Bank urges Pakistan to address security, logistical challenges to accelerate Dasu project

The World Bank (WB) has raised concerns over the slow progress of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), urging the government and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to address the growing security and logistical issues that are significantly affecting the timely execution of the project.

Business Recorder reported that in a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, WB Country Director Najy Benhassine emphasized that stringent security measures and the slow approval process have become major barriers to the project’s advancement.

The WB noted that over 1,700 security personnel have been assigned to the site, leading to delays due to inefficiencies in managing staff movements. The organisation called for a more streamlined system for managing travel to and from the project site, especially given the reliance on helicopters for staff transport, which is often delayed due to weather conditions.

The WB’s letter comes after Pakistan’s government received $1 billion in additional financing for the project and is under pressure to ensure the smooth execution of the hydropower project, which has seen delays in multiple areas, including the construction of the 132 kV transmission line. Local protests and hurdles in the demolition of houses for resettlement have also exacerbated the delay.

The WB has further requested that the government expedite efforts to clear the backlog of houses that have already been compensated for relocation but are still standing in the path of construction. This delay in demolitions has obstructed critical infrastructure development for the project, which is vital for the dam’s completion.

With a renewed push for efficiency, the WB has outlined key deadlines for various stages of the project, including the completion of crushing and batching plants, cable crane operations, and the 132 kV transmission line by mid-2025.

The WB also urged the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to work more closely with local authorities and security teams to resolve these issues quickly.