India’s CCI fines Google TV in market abuse case

India’s Competition Commission has approved a settlement proposal from Alphabet Inc.’s Google in an antitrust case related to its Android TV operations.

The case, which accused the tech giant of abusing its dominant position in the smart television market, marks a significant regulatory development in one of Google’s most important markets.

The investigation began after two Indian antitrust lawyers filed a complaint alleging that Google’s practices restricted competition by making it difficult for other companies to develop or use modified versions of the Android operating system for smart TVs. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that Google’s policy of mandating the preinstallation of Google Play Store and other apps through its television app distribution agreements constituted an abuse of its market dominance.

In response to the findings, Google submitted a settlement application proposing key changes to its business practices. Under the revised terms, the company will offer a standalone license for its Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India.

These services, previously bundled and provided free of charge, will now be offered separately with an associated fee.

As part of the agreement, Google will notify its hardware partners that they are free to use the open-source Android operating system without being compelled to include Google apps. The company will also affirm that smart TVs can be developed using other operating systems, promoting greater flexibility and competition in the market.

The CCI noted that the scope of this settlement goes beyond just the smart TV segment, potentially influencing broader regulatory compliance and market practices. In addition to implementing these changes, Google will pay a penalty of 202.4 million rupees (approximately $2.38 million) as part of the settlement.

This development underscores increasing scrutiny on global tech firms operating in India, especially in the area of digital ecosystems and platform dominance.