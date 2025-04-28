Sign inSubscribe
DeepSeek AI service reopens to South Korean users after suspension

The revised policy now gives users the option to refuse the transfer of their personal information to companies based in China and the U.S.

By Monitoring Desk

Chinese artificial intelligence service DeepSeek has resumed availability in South Korean app markets after a two-month suspension prompted by data privacy concerns.

The app was once again accessible for download on platforms including Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store starting Monday.

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) reported last week that DeepSeek had initially transferred user data and prompts without proper consent when it launched in January. This breach led to the suspension of downloads in February.

In response, DeepSeek updated its privacy policy to align with the Personal Information Protection Act of Korea. The revised policy now gives users the option to refuse the transfer of their personal information to companies based in China and the United States.

According to the PIPC, DeepSeek voluntarily chose to reintroduce the app to the market after implementing at least some of the agency’s recommendations. The app remains free to download.

Monitoring Desk
