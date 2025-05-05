The great digital divide in Pakistan’s connectivity

Over the past few years, Pakistan has undergone a spectacular digital transformation that has altered the country’s economy significantly. The technological advancements have provided impetus to the digital economy to flourish at an exceptional rate, where IT services exports are expanding at a brisk pace, digital transactions are multiplying daily, and an increasing number of digital government initiatives are being launched. This unprecedented growth has instigated a remarkable surge in demand for connectivity and digital infrastructure in Pakistan.

Although Pakistan’s digital economy has made considerable progress, it is highly concentrated in metropolises due to the absence of equitable digital infrastructure and connectivity across the country. The standards of digital connectivity vary with each district in the country due to flimsy connections to the national internet backbone, while broadband connections, whether mobile or fixed, remain beyond the reach of millions due to high prices. Moreover, low digital literacy across numerous regions and segments of society along with high cost of devices have stymied digital adoption within the country, undermining Pakistan’s technological competitiveness at the global level.