OpenAI to reduce revenue share with Microsoft as restructuring plans shift

OpenAI plans to reduce the percentage of its revenue shared with Microsoft, according to a report by The Information, as the AI firm adjusts its internal structure while maintaining control under its nonprofit parent.

The current arrangement sees OpenAI sharing 20% of its revenue with Microsoft through 2030. However, financial projections shared with investors indicate this share will be cut by at least half by the end of the decade.

Some documents reportedly suggest OpenAI intends to share only 10% of its revenues with commercial partners, including Microsoft, by that time.

The shift follows a scaled-back restructuring plan, under which OpenAI’s nonprofit parent retains governance control — a move that curtails CEO Sam Altman’s influence over the company’s direction.

Microsoft, which has invested billions into OpenAI, has previously said that its agreements with the company involve revenue sharing “that flows both ways.” It reaffirmed that key elements of the partnership remain unchanged through the end of the current contract in 2030.

In January, Microsoft modified certain terms of its deal with OpenAI following its joint venture with Oracle and Japan’s SoftBank to develop artificial intelligence data centers worth up to $500 billion in the U.S.

OpenAI stated it is continuing to work closely with Microsoft and expects to finalize its recapitalization soon. Microsoft declined to comment on the report, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.