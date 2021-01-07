Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Saudi’s surprise output cut to lift Brent to $60/bbl by mid-year

Avatar
By Agencies

JEDDAH: UBS on Thursday raised its forecast for Brent oil prices to $60 per barrel by mid-year, following Saudi Arabia’s surprise unilateral production cut and expectations of a sharp recovery in demand in the second quarter on vaccine rollouts and increased travel.

With Saudi Arabia’s move, OPEC’s production increase of 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for January is reversed in full, which will result in a tighter oil market in the first half of the year, analysts at the Swiss bank wrote in a note.

The world’s largest oil exporter on Wednesday pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million (bpd) in February and March, sending benchmark Brent prices to their highest since February.

“The Kingdom’s preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe,” UBS said.

“But if demand falls to a lesser extent, the Saudi move would also help to accelerate the process of reducing oil inventories.”

Brent crude was trading around $54.59 a barrel by 0802 GMT on Thursday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $51.02. [O/R]

The bank expects Brent to trade at $63 per barrel in the second half of 2021 and WTI to trade at a $3 per barrel discount to Brent prices.

Previous articleCorporate group urges officials consider Trump’s removal ‘to preserve democracy’
Next articleFarmers block expressway near Delhi to protest Modi’s new laws
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Farmers block expressway near Delhi to protest Modi’s new laws

KUNDLI: Tens of thousands of farmers on tractors occupied a stretch of an expressway on the periphery of the Indian capital New Delhi on...
Read more
World Business News

Corporate group urges officials consider Trump’s removal ‘to preserve democracy’

WASHINGTON: The head of a major US business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Toyota Motor Corp urged...
Read more
MARKETS

Oil extends gains after surprise Saudi output cut

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising to their highest since late February, after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut, and...
Read more
World Business News

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

NEW YORK: The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to...
Read more
Business

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery capabilities to cater to a surge...
Read more
MARKETS

Bitcoin emergence as ‘digital gold’ could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

LONDON: Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Corporate group urges officials consider Trump’s removal ‘to preserve democracy’

WASHINGTON: The head of a major US business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Toyota Motor Corp urged...

Three die in factory fire

PML-N MPA dies of coronavirus

In occupied Kashmir, empty grave for teenager killed by Indian forces

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.