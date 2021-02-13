Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance: Bloomberg

By Agencies

TOKYO: China’s ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The discussions, initiated by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glance’s parent, mobile advertising technology firm InMobi, also owns short-video app Roposo that has gained in popularity after TikTok was banned by the Indian government in July last year.

SoftBank is a backer of InMobi Pte as well as TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, the report added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Softbank, ByteDance and InMobi, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, ByteDance reduced its 2,000-plus India team and said in a company memo that it’s unsure of resuming operations in India.

The move came after India decided to retain its ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps following responses from the companies on issues such as compliance and privacy.

According to the report, the Indian government will insist that user data and technology of TikTok stay within its borders if the talks progress.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to end oil exploration in Lakki Block
Next articleFPCCI seeks extension in SBP’s refinance scheme to support employment
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil retreats further as demand fears set in

LONDON: Oil prices dropped for a second day on Friday, pulling further back from a one-year high after OPEC again lowered its demand forecast...
Read more
World Business News

L’Oreal sees post-pandemic ‘roaring 20s’ driving cosmetics rebound

PARIS: L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics group, forecast a strong rebound in makeup sales when the Covid-19 pandemic gives way to a “roaring 20s”...
Read more
World Business News

With oil past peak, Shell sharpens 2050 zero emissions goal

LONDON: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, raising its ambition from previous targets, as its oil output...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drops after strong rally as talk of slower recovery weighs

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the recent strong gains on expectations of slower economic recovery and speculation that the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Govt to end oil exploration in Lakki Block

PESHAWAR: On the recommendation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), the federal government has decided to discontinue oil exploration activities...

Pakistan to develop blue economy strategy

Govt urged to allow regular restaurants operations

Circular debt rising by Rs45bn per month, NA panel told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.