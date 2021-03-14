Out with the old, in with the new: Ravi Textiles gets new management and a new CEO

So it finally happened. The two steel mill owners took over a publicly listed textile mill. Back in October 2020, this magazine had covered an unusual piece of news from the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Ravi Textiles Mills had just been informed that two individuals, Chauhdry Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Ahmad Raza, wanted to aquire more than 51% of all shares in the company, along with management control. The offer was so new, that when Profit contacted Ravi Textiles at the time, they had no idea who the group was or their motives, apart from the fact that they were based in Lahore.

