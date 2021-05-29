Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

By Agencies

LONDON: Trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations criticised countries who undermine the global trading system and called for democratic states to rally behind reforms of the international trade rulebook.

Following a virtual meeting, the G7 members said they were concerned about “increased use of non-market policies and practices” and took aim at those who use heavy subsidies, mask the state’s involvement in the economy, and steal technology.

“These distort competition and reduce fairness and trust in the system,” they said in a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year.

“Fundamentally, we note that they are a threat to the integrity and sustainability of the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

Article continues after this advertisement

The communique did not refer to China directly, but members like Britain have accused Beijing of undermining the system by using all the policies mentioned.

China, a World Trade Organization member since 2001, has denied criticism that it steals intellectual property, unfairly hurts the environment or improperly trades goods made with forced labour.

In another indirect reference to China, the communique also called on countries which use World Trade Organization rules designed for developing economies to their advantage, and called for the rules to be changed to prevent that.

Britain and other WTO members have previously argued that China benefits from exceptions to the rules which were made decades ago and no longer reflect its status as an economic superpower.

“We call on advanced WTO Members claiming developing country status to undertake full commitments in ongoing and future WTO negotiations,” the communique said.

The group held “frank and constructive” discussions regarding reform of the WTO dispute resolution system – parts of which were paralysed in recent years by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

They said those discussion would continue at a further meeting in October, and more broadly expressed support for WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s efforts to reform the organisation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMinister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years
Next articleBiden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget to “reimagine” the US economy and stave off Chinese competition, though driving the...
Read more
World Business News

Airbus to raise plane production, sees aviation post-Covid recovery

PARIS: Airbus said Thursday it will produce more single-aisle planes in 2023 than before the coronavirus crisis as the European aerospace giant sees the...
Read more
World Business News

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

BEIJING: The Chinese market regulator has asked Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan to suspend its operations in Jiangsu province for three days and fined it 1.5...
Read more
World Business News

France’s Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

PARIS: Several Total shareholders plan to demonstrate their concern that the French firm is not doing enough to curb carbon emissions at its shareholder...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads  

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and...

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.