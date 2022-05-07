Unaccounted for Gas: Unaccountable System

Pakistan has never had a natural gas surplus to the point where it opted to pursue an energy policy that favoured natural gas as the primary energy source for sectors critical to a stable economy. Experts have also been baffled over the years as to why the pricing of this valuable indigenous resource was not based on the principles of scarcity and optimal usage. Regardless at this point, it might as well be treated as water under the bridge and forward looking solutions must be devised.

The energy content of a molecule of natural gas measured in mmbtu (metric million British thermal unit) will provide the same amount of energy. When a customer pays for natural gas, they are essentially paying for energy. A consumer would want the same energy content at the lowest feasible price via an efficient delivery system in an ideal scenario.