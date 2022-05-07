Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Unaccounted for Gas: Unaccountable System

The economy is in a tough spot and every dollar saved counts. Unaccounted for gas is a frontier often normalised and marginalised, it would cost the economy an estimated $1.5 billion if measures aren’t taken.

Posted by: Asad Ullah Kamran

Pakistan has never had a natural gas surplus to the point where it opted to pursue an energy policy that favoured natural gas as the primary energy source for sectors critical to a stable economy. Experts have also been baffled over the years as to why the pricing of this valuable indigenous resource was not based on the principles of scarcity and optimal usage. Regardless at this point, it might as well be treated as water under the bridge and forward looking solutions must be devised. 

The energy content of a molecule of natural gas measured in mmbtu (metric million British thermal unit) will provide the same amount of energy. When a customer pays for natural gas, they are essentially paying for energy. A consumer would want the same energy content at the lowest feasible price via an efficient delivery system in an ideal scenario.

A gas pipeline is utilised for efficient delivery of gas. Pakistan boasts one of the world’s largest natural gas pipeline networks; whether this was a wise infrastructure investment or not is debatable; what counts is that infrastructure exists and the existing efficiency is nowhere near comparable to international standards.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Faysal Asset Management Company – Redefining investment

Faysal Asset Management has had a good few years. Back in 2018, it was a relatively small operation with a Rs 7.3 billion fund...
Read more
FEATURED

The Who, What, Where and Whys of OMOs

What are Open Market Operations?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.