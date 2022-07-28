Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Central Bank of UAE imposes financial sanctions on six banks

By Agencies

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Thursday said it imposed financial sanctions on six banks operating in the UAE for failures to achieve appropriate levels of compliance regarding required due diligence and reporting procedures and standards.

The banks have been penalized in line with implementing certain provisions of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s Multilateral Administrative Agreement for Automatic Exchange of Information and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

The CRS is a global methodology for the automatic exchange of financial accounts and tax-related information with other financial regulatory organizations across the world through secure channels. It sets out the required information to be exchanged, the types of financial institutions required to report, the different types of financial accounts and account holders in scope, as well as the common due diligence procedures to be followed by financial institutions.

The Central Bank said the financial sanctions take into account the banks’ failures to achieve appropriate levels of compliance regarding required due diligence and reporting procedures and standards. All banks operating in the UAE have been allowed ample time by the regulator to implement the CRS.

On Wednesday, the Central Bank imposed financial sanctions on an exchange house due to a weak compliance framework regarding the required due diligence policies and procedures to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism. The Central Bank imposed a fine of Dh5.2 million on the exchange house.

The Central Bank said it is committed to complying with all regulations aimed at strengthening the nation’s financial and banking system. This supports the UAE’s commitment to global initiatives to enhance the integrity and transparency of tax systems and combat tax evasion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTractor production increases 16pc in FY22
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

LONDON: Oil rose by $1 a barrel on Wednesday as a report of lower inventories in the United States and cuts in Russian gas...
Read more
World Business News

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid US, China slowdowns

WASHINGTON: Surging inflation and severe slowdowns in the United States and China prompted the IMF to downgrade its outlook for the global economy this...
Read more
World Business News

India central bank prepared to spend $100bn more defending rupee: source

MUMBAI: India’s central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge

WASHINGTON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Auto parts makers face crisis 

LAHORE: Attendants voiced how the industry was on the precipice of a collapse at a conference hosted by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts...

LPG price hiked by Rs10 per kg without OGRA notification

SCB account holders report erroneously debited amounts

Honda making efforts to avert non-production days

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.