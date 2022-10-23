India won’t play cricket in Pakistan. We don’t need them to

Ramiz Raja may be the bravest man in world cricket right now, and not by choice but by necessity. In the past 15 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pulled off a feat that no other cricket board would even dream of: financially thriving without a bilateral relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Which is why when the BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah, also the son of India’s home minister and Prime Minister Modi’s right-hand man Amit Shah, announced that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, the PCB responded with indignation but not with surprise. Fraught political relations between the two countries means that India has been snubbing Pakistan in the world of cricket for the last decade and a half. This is only the latest insult. The last time the two neighbours played a test series was in December 2007 in India. Since then, other than one short-format bilateral series hosted by India in 2012, the two arch-rivals have exclusively faced off in larger tournaments such as the cricket world cup.

And this has posed an existential threat to Pakistan cricket. India is the de-facto head honcho in world cricket, controlling the largest streams of revenue in the game, and providing the International Cricket Council (ICC) with an overwhelming majority of its cash-flow. Thanks to this financial muscle, almost every cricket board in the world, including other big fish like England, Australia, and South Africa, depend heavily on the rich spoils that they get from bilateral series with India. On top of this, the BCCI also controls the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament that put cricket on the map as a money making sport and which recently sold its media rights for the 2023-27 cycle for a jaw-dropping $6 billion.