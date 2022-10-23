Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Little cars, big money: The Suzuki Playbook

In the under 1300cc segment, there is no Big Three. There is just the Big One: Suzuki

Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

They’re not the fanciest, nor the flashiest, and heck they sometimes don’t even have an air-conditioner. However, we all know that, regardless of how many Formula-1 races you watch, if you’re on a budget then a Suzuki is probably one of the first, if not the first, car that comes to your mind.

The thing is, a Suzuki has always been both an aspirational purchase and guilty pleasure for many. It’s the first car many of us buy and also what we end up getting whenever our budgets are limited. And this is likely to not change anytime soon. 

Why do we say this? Well, that’s because Suzukis have always been the most affordable if not the most reliable car company in Pakistan. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) knows this, and they have milked itfor the better part of some four decades in Pakistan. So much so that customers now pay premiums to continue buying Suzukis unlike its category competition. 

Profit looked at Road Prince’s Prince Pearl, United’s Alpha and Bravo, and the KIA Picanto and compared them with the entirety of PSMC’s hatchback portfolio. What did we find? That these cars are retailing for discounts whereas PSMC’s portfolio is trading for a premium. Now, cars trading for discounts or ‘off-payments’ have steadily become ubiquitous in the current automotive market on account of the macroeconomic situation.

 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst.

