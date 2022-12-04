Image of health, much?

In a notice published on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Image Pakistan Ltd disclosed information regarding a recent stay order it acquired. The stay order was taken by the company to stop an investigation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) into Image Pakistan Ltd.

For anyone that has been in the loop regarding the rise of Image Pakistan over the past couple of years, this notification on the stock exchange is a surprising shift from the ones that had been coming last year. Back in May 2021, the PSX had actually written to the company asking them to explain how their stocks were doing so well. From those highs it has now had to seek legal intervention to keep the SECP off of its back — for now.