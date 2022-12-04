Sign inSubscribe
Image of health, much?

Image Pakistan, a fabrics manufacturer dealing in embroidered fabrics and ready to wear products for women, has recently obtained a stay order against SECP’s probes. Why would a company do such a thing if it has nothing to hide?

Posted by: Maliha Abidi

In a notice published on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Image Pakistan Ltd disclosed information regarding a recent stay order it acquired. The stay order was taken by the company to stop an investigation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) into Image Pakistan Ltd. 

For anyone that has been in the loop regarding the rise of Image Pakistan over the past couple of years, this notification on the stock exchange is a surprising shift from the ones that had been coming last year. Back in May 2021, the PSX had actually written to the company asking them to explain how their stocks were doing so well. From those highs it has now had to seek legal intervention to keep the SECP off of its back — for now. 

But what drove Images to go to the courts and lock horns with the organisation meant to regulate them? To understand, we must go back to the origins of the company. 

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only.

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only.

Maliha Abidi
The author is Chief of Staff and Business Journalist at Profit, and talks about the Textile, Retail & FMCG sectors. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/abidisays

