Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Air India has options to buy 370 more jets after mammoth order

By Reuters

Air India has options and purchase rights to buy 370 more aircraft from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade, an company executive said in a recent LinkedIn post, days after the carrier unveiled a record order for 470 jets.

“The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer at Air India, wrote in a post late Wednesday.

The firm order comprises 220 Boeing (BA.N) planes and 250 Airbus (AIR.PA) aircraft, while the options can be converted to firm orders at a later date.

Aggarwal also said Air India had signed long-term engine maintenance contracts with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and GE Aerospace (GE.N).

The Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalize on India’s growing base of fliers and large diaspora across the world.

Aggarwal said the aspiration with this order is to connect India “non-stop” to every major city in the world and shows the “tremendous economic potential” unleashed by the privatization of Air India.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pre-loved fashion startup Swag Kicks announces $1.2mn seed raise
Next article
China solar power capacity could post record growth in 2023
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Pre-loved fashion startup Swag Kicks announces $1.2mn seed raise

Pakistan’s Swag Kicks, an eCommerce startup for preloved fashion goods, has announced closing a $1.2 million seed round as the startup plans expansion in...
Textile Pakistan

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills announces temporary closure of operations

FBR seeks to acquire 155 high-end vehicles

OGRA notifies Rs2/KG hike in LPG price for current fortnight

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.