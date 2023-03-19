Jahangir Siddiqui will soon own two banks. Not everyone is happy

Owning a bank is a pretty big deal, even for the very rich. This is true not just in Pakistan but all across the world. Just look at Malik Riaz of Bahria Town fame, who by some accounts is Pakistan’s richest man. Riaz has wanted to buy a commercial bank since the early days of his ascent but has seen his efforts blocked on account of not having a ‘clean’ enough reputation to be trusted with depositor’s money.

And he isn’t the only one. Albeit for different reasons, Habibullah Khan of Mega Conglomerate, a self proclaimed Pakistani billionaire’s bid to acquire Meezan Bank in 2013 was also shot down by the regulator. And much like this, every Pakistani billionaire has either tried to or dreamed of owning a bank at some point or the other. Very few have managed.

And yet, here we have Jahangir Siddiqui, the owner of JS Bank and a leading stock broker, who in BankIslami, is about to buy his second commercial bank. If the transaction goes through, Siddiqui, according to one interpretation of the banking law, will become the first to own and operate two Pakistani commercial banks at the same time.

Naturally not everyone is particularly happy about this. One of the persons at the forefront of this battle is obviously Aqeel Karim Dhedhi — another leading Pakistani stockbroker whose legendary rivalry with Siddiqui is well-recorded. And while the antagonism between the two stockbrokers meant it was always a foregone conclusion that Dhedhi would go to court over the BankIslami issue, it seems he is not alone.