Sign inSubscribe
Business

Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House

By Reuters

The chief executives of Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top administration officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on Thursday, said a White House official.

The invitation seen by Reuters to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden’s “expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public.”

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

In April, Biden said it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure their products were safe. Social media had already illustrated the harm that powerful technologies can do without the right safeguards, he said.

The administration has also been seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about its impact on national security and education.

On Monday, deputies from the White House Domestic Policy Council and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy wrote in a blog post about how the technology can pose a serious risk to workers.

The Thursday meeting will be attended by Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others, said the White House official who did not wish to be named.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public’s attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted U.S. lawmakers’ attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

“I think we should be cautious with AI, and I think there should be some government oversight because it is a danger to the public,” Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last month in a television interview.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
16th Managing Economy of Pakistan Conference kicks off at LSE during summer of discontent 
Next article
Crop talk: China wants our Cherries. But will Pakistan rise to the occasion?
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Education

16th Managing Economy of Pakistan Conference kicks off at LSE during...

LAHORE: With the rain falling outside on an unseasonably cool morning for May in Lahore, the Lahore School of Economics (LSE) opened the “Managing...

Descon registers new fully-owned subsidiary in Sharjah

OGRA increases LPG prices again

NEPRA concludes hearing on KE’s tariff petition for power plants’ remaining life

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.