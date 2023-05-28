What does it mean to be a progressive farmer?

Ali Tareen cuts every inch the figure of the young heir to a massive family fortune. Young, an Oxford Graduate, and well-spoken he meets us in a quiet office building nestled in the heart of Lahore’s Gulberg III.

The walls of his office are covered by large, modern art and there are hints of sports equipment strewn across the room in an otherwise clean little space. A single, autographed cricket ball occupies a place of honour on his desk.

Yet Ali Tareen spends very little time in his Lahore office. Most of the year he is somewhere or the other in South Punjab, flitting between his family’s sugar mills in Rahim Yar Khan or his father’s farm in Lodhran.

The Tareens are one of the largest land-owning families in Pakistan. Over the decades, they have built a fortune off the back of being some of the most progressive farmers in the country that have managed to diversify into sugar mills and other businesses. And through Jahangir Tareen, the family also holds significant political capital.

An overwhelming perception that exists in the urban middle classes and in Pakistan Studies textbooks is that the country’s federal and provincial legislatures are controlled and heavily occupied by feudal lords. This has not been strictly true for some decades but the link between politics and jagir in Pakistan has been inextricable.

Some of the most prominent names in the country’s history have come from large landowning families. Liaquat Ali Khan was one of the largest landlords in Muslim India before partition. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s father was the largest land-owner in Sindh. Nawab Akbar Bugti until his death held some of the richest lands that Balochistan has to offer. In fact, inherited agricultural land has long been a source of political patronage for many in the corridors of power. Nawabzada Nasrullah, the last great Churchillian politician Pakistan produced, had famously sold most of his baghat by the end of his career. Former President Farooq Leghari also sold large chunks of his family land in Dera Ghazi Khan to fund his career in politics after he left the presidency. But these are all dinosaurs from a by-gone era.

In the modern day and age, politics is dominated more by seths and industrialists than it is by agriculturalists. As a significant power broker that played a vital role in the formation of the PTI government in 2018 and the ouster of Usman Buzdar from the CM office in Punjab, Jehangir Tareen is perhaps one of the last ‘great’ land-owning politicians of this country. With the current political situation in the country bleak and a power-vacuum emerging in the absence of the now scattered PTI, it seems Tareen will once again be front-and-centre in national politics.